AAP’s Inderjit Kaur is first woman mayor of Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Inderjit Kaur, 37, representing Ward No. 13 from the East constituency, was appointed as the first woman mayor of Ludhiana on Monday. Rakesh Prashar was elected as the senior deputy mayor while Prince Johar was elected as deputy mayor in a tightly monitored election at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here on Monday. Even police officials were restricted from entering the room where the selection process took place.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the names of the mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor on his social media platform ‘X’ ahead of the formal election and oath-taking ceremony.

Prashar, 62, a six-time councillor from Ward No. 90 in the North constituency, was elected senior deputy mayor. Johar, 42, representing Ward No. 40 and contesting his second election, was elected deputy mayor.

The election, held at Guru Nanak Bhawan under tight security, allowed entry only to councillors, MLAs, and cabinet ministers. Municipal corporation officials were also barred from carrying mobile phones inside the venue. To show solidarity, Congress and BJP councillors entered the venue in groups.

However, the election process was not without controversy. BJP and Congress councillors alleged that the results were pre-decided by the AAP and demanded a ballot vote for transparency. However, AAP leaders rejected the request, citing procedural norms that mandate voting by a show of hands as per the Municipal Corporation Act.

Following the ceremony, AAP Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora, accompanied by cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Hardeep Singh Mundian, addressed a press conference. Arora said the AAP has secured over 35 mayor and president positions across Punjab, calling it a proud moment and a fresh start for the state. On allegations from opposition parties, he said, “The opposition will always criticise, even without valid reasons. The demand for ballot paper voting shows a lack of understanding of the MC Act, which mandates a show of hands for the mayor’s election.”

Kaur outlined her priorities, emphasising punctuality in municipal corporation offices and a special focus on cleaning the Buddha Nullah. She acknowledged the contributions of AAP leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, who has worked on this issue. Kaur pledged to continue these efforts to improve Ludhiana’s civic infrastructure and environmental health.