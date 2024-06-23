AAP’s manifesto old wine in new bottle: Bajwa

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government’s 10-point manifesto for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll as old wine in new bottle, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said the manifesto was a proof that AAP had accepted its failure in fulfilling promises. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

“AAP gave the same guarantees during the assembly elections in 2022. It had promised to make Punjab a drug-free state within three months and ₹1,000 per month to women above 18 in 2022. All know what happened to these promises,” Bajwa said.

“AAP’s MLA and MP from the same constituency resigned and joined the BJP, paving the way for this bypoll. Why should the public suffer due to the shenanigans of AAP leaders?” asked Bajwa.