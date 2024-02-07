Aastha special train flagged off from Jammu

Amid religious fervour and slogans, a special “Aastha train” was flagged off by the J&K Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ashok Koul carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya on Tuesday. Devotees board the Jammu to Ayodhya 'Aastha' special train to visit at Jammu railway station on Tuesday. (ANI)

More than 1,300 devotees left from Jammu railway station for Ayodhya at 11.55 am. Around 25 lakh devotees have reportedly visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya since the consecration ceremony on January 22 and ₹11 crore have been received in offerings and donations, with ₹8 crore deposited in donation boxes and around ₹3.5 crore received through cheques and online transactions.

Talking to the reporters, Koul congratulated the devotees and said that the train service would continue.

Last month, the Indian Railways had cancelled four Aastha trains that were to leave for Ayodhya from Jammu due to significant influx of pilgrims at Ayodhya.

“I am overwhelmed. I had never thought that I would ever visit Ayodhya in my lifetime to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. A dream has come true for me,” said 76-year-old Rattan Chand Gupta.