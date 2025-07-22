Abducted by terrorists in Niger: Indian embassy trying to get Ramban man released, says Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that Indian embassy in Niamey, capital city of West African country Niger, was constantly pursuing the case of a Ramban man to seek his release from abductors. Union minster Jitendra Singh (File)

Ranjit Singh of village Chakka Kundi in Ramban district was abducted and two other Indians were killed by armed terrorists in Niger’s Dosso region.

“Important update and followup on Mr Ranjit Singh, hailing from district #Ramban in J&K, who has gone missing in Niger. In response to continuous follow- up by my office, the ministry of external affairs has sent the following response based on the inputs received from the Indian Embassy in Niamey, Niger.

The Indian embassy in Niamey is continuously on the job and trying to get Ranjit Singh released from the alleged kidnappers,” Dr Singh posted on Facebook.

Ranjit’s wife Sheela Devi and other family members had requested the Centre, including PM Modi, to ensure his safe return to India.

The family had also submitted a representation to the Centre through deputy commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Ilyas Khan.

Singh had been working as senior safety officer with a private company in Niger. “Since July 15, we have not been able to contact him. We came to know that there was a terror attack where he worked and the terrorists, who killed two Indians, abducted him,” said Sheela Devi.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also sought the intervention of the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), to ensure safe release of the abducted man.

Ranjit Singh’s father, Mohan Lal has also urged the Government of India to take immediate action to secure his son’s release.