Absconding Panipat-based Gogi gang shooter arrested

The special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a Panipat resident—a suspected shooter linked to jailed gangster Jitender Gogi’s gang—from outer Delhi’s Alipur area, an official said on Saturday. Police said the recovered weapon is suspected to have been used in the Karawal Nagar firing incident. (HT Photo for representation)

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges from the accused Sonu alias Sachin Chaudhary, 24, a Panipat resident, who was allegedly working for the Gogi gang, and was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, Sonu was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Karawal Nagar police station in northeast Delhi and had been declared a proclaimed person by a Delhi court in April this year.

“Sonu, along with his associates, had allegedly opened fire on a practising lawyer in Jagdamba Colony in Johripur on October 16, 2025. Three of his associates involved in the case had already been arrested earlier,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the recovered weapon is suspected to have been used in the Karawal Nagar firing incident. Sonu was also declared a proclaimed offender in a rioting and assault case registered at Israna police station in Panipat, Haryana, and he was also wanted in a dacoity case in Panipat, police said.

“Sonu came in contact with US-based gangster associate Sandeep Dahiya through encrypted social media applications in 2021 and later became associated with the Gogi gang. The attack on the lawyer was carried out on the instructions of Dahiya over personal enmity involving one of the co-accused,” the officer said. Further investigation is underway.