Abundant employment opportunities in Haryana’s hospitality sector: CM Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said there are abundant employment opportunities in the hospitality sector across the state and reiterated the state government’s continuous endeavour to create employment opportunities to the youth. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan during the Gurugram marathon on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

While highlighting the contribution of tourism to the economy during a programme in Gurugram, Khattar said there are immense employment opportunities in the hotel business.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The chief minister said individuals from rural backgrounds are now significant economic contributors to the country.

“We must progress by exploring new ideas and options. The government’s primary objective is to foster young entrepreneurs in partnership with private institutions,” Khattar said, assuring that the state government will provide full support to those starting their own business.

“It does not take long for any small work to become big,” he said, adding the youth are advancing and showcasing their talent in various fields, including hotel and tourism.

‘Run for Zero Hunger’

Khattar, who participated in Gurugram marathon, said this event will be organised on the last Sunday of February every year.

Khattar flagged off the “Run for Zero Hunger,” marathon along with Gurugram marathon brand ambassador and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Khattar said that a similar event is being organised in Faridabad on March 3. He said these district-level events would also serve as a means to combat social ills.

An official spokesperson said runners hailing from across India and abroad took part in this event. The marathon route received certification from World Athletics and the Association of International Marathon and Distance Races (AIMS).

In the women’s category Kiran from Rohtak emerged as the winner in the full marathon, earning a prize of ₹1.50 lakh. Bharti from Delhi and Manju Rani from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and third positions.

Breast cancer detection

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also inaugurated a programme titled ‘Savera’ aimed at early detection and prevention of breast cancer and started by a private hospital foundation in partnership with the health department.

Initially the programme will be launched at the Civil Hospital in Sector-10 of Gurugram, the Polyclinic in Sector-31, and the Primary Health Center in Wazirabad. An agreement for the expansion of this programme will soon be formalised between the health department and Medanta foundation,” an official spokesperson said.