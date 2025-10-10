As PGI physiotherapists go on strike, BPT students bear brunt

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) students at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are facing a prolonged academic crisis, with regular classes, training, and clinical teaching disrupted for nearly four months due to a protest organised by the hospital’s physiotherapists. Nearly 40 physiotherapists in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation have refused to teach BPT students (HT File)

Nearly 40 physiotherapists in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation have refused to teach BPT students, demanding the creation of dedicated faculty posts. They have been protesting over their demand since June 10 this year.

Currently, they hold only clinical positions despite PGIMER offering the BPT course since 1995.

Students claim the disruption has severely impacted their academic schedule.

They say they now have to prepare their own rosters, arrange faculty from other departments and personally confirm clinical duties.

The arrival of a new batch in September has intensified the problem. The four-year BPT course admits 15 students per batch, with another 15 undergoing internships.

“The protest has disrupted our learning. While we get practical training, essential theoretical knowledge is missing, affecting preparation for competitive master’s entrance exams,” said a fourth-year student, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another second-year student added that scheduled classes with the internal medicine department had largely been postponed.

The PGIMER Physiotherapists’ Association says they have been demanding faculty posts for over a decade, a demand reinforced by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals (NCAHP) Act, 2021. The act mandates a teacher-student ratio of 1:10, which they allege PGIMER fails to meet for physiotherapy.

Dr Pradip Kumar Sarkar, president of the association, stated that their action is based on the new regulatory framework. “With NCAHP rules in place, we are not eligible to teach BPT students as we are only on clinical posts,” he explained. “Students’ futures are at stake; The PGIMER administration should take immediate action on this issue,” he added.

The association is calling for an independent physiotherapy department, as physiotherapists currently operate under the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Dr Vijay G Goni, head of the department, said, “The students are receiving their classes and training. They appeared for their final exams after June, and a new batch has also been enrolled. We have arrangements to ensure academics continue despite the protest.”