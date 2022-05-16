Accused were paid ₹10,000 for putting up Khalistan flags: HP Police
The two accused arrested for hoisting Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s Tapvoan complex had reached Dharamshala from Punjab’s Rupnagar on a scooter and bought paint from a local market at Yol Cantonment, police said on Sunday.
Harbir Singh and Paramjit Singh Pamma are in the police custody till May 16 and being interrogated by an SIT formed to probe the case.
During interrogation, the duo confessed that they had written slogans and putting up flags, police sources said. The accused claimed to have brought the flags from Rupnagar.
The SIT had arrested Harbir from his house in Morinda village of Rupnagar district on May 11, while Pamma was nabbed two days later by the Rupnagar police from Chamkaur Sahib and handed over to the Himachal police.
Sources said the accused were petty criminals who have cases of theft and drug peddling registered against them in Rupnagar. They were allegedly paid ₹10,000 to put up the Khalistan flags at Vidhan Sabha gate, they added.
They also recorded a video after putting up the flags and passed it on to their handler, who circulated it in the media.
The police are now trying to trace those who financed their activities.
-
At 30°C, Shimla sees hottest day of season
Heatwave continued to roast Himachal Pradesh as the mercury soared above normal across the hills on Sunday, setting new temperature records. The temperatures across the state have been recorded two to six degrees above normal. Shimla saw its hottest day of the season at 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 29 degrees.
-
Investigation by magistrate gets LG approval, to suggest solution
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. Following LG's approval, the home department issued an order constituting the magisterial inquiry, according to an official release on Sunday. “The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.
-
Day after toddler’s death in Dera Bassi hutment fire, landowner booked for stubble burning
A day after an 18-month-old girl was charred to death after fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village of Dera Bassi, police booked a landowner for stubble burning. Jeet Singh has been identified as Jeet Singh, a resident of Dafarpur village, Dera Bassi. He has been booked on the statement of my 18-month-old a grocer, daughter Roopa father Ramvir.
-
27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 27 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. On Saturday, 32 people had tested positive across the tricity. At 11, most of the cases came from Mohali, followed by eight each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 28, 41, 50, Burail, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Maloya, and PGI campus.
-
After sweltering weekend, 2-day rain relief on cards from today for Chandigarh
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 43C, a slight dip from Saturday's 43.6C, which was the season's highest as per the India Meteorological Department. As the departure from normal was less than 4.5C, no heatwave was declared in the city on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 26.4C on Saturday to 27.2C on Sunday, 4.4C above normal.
