Accused who issued threats to MLAs have links to Pakistan, Middle East: STF
: The special task force (STF) of the Haryana police on Saturday claimed that a group of persons, arrested two weeks ago from different parts of the country for allegedly issuing threat calls to five MLAs of the state, have links to Pakistan and the Middle East.
Two weeks ago, Haryana STF had arrested Dulesh Aalam and Badre Aalam from Mumbai, Amit Yadav alias Radheshyam, Sanoj Kumar, Saddiq Anwar, Abulesh Aalam and Iqbal Kash Aalam from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.
The STF officials, who were part of the probe, said Iqbal Kash Aalam had returned to India after staying in Middle East countries.
“The Haryana MLAs had received threat calls from phone numbers of Middle East countries, which were operated from Pakistan. Punjab legislators had also received extortion calls from the same numbers and the callers had talked to them in different languages,” the officials said.
Sumit Kumar, SP-special task force, told reporters in Sonepat that during interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had sent ₹ 2.77 crores to Pakistan through the Hawala network.
“These accused had sent money to Pakistan from 727 bank accounts and transaction was done 867 times. These accounts belonged to those people whose at least one family member is staying abroad and the extortion amount was transferred to the accounts of people based in Pakistan,” Kumar said.
As per the primary probe, 10 members of this gang are still operating the network from Pakistan. The callers had used 18 virtual numbers for giving threat calls to Haryana, Punjab and Delhi MLAs in June and July months, the STF officials said.
Kumar said they had recovered mobile phones, cash, passbook, debit cards and SIMs from the accused.
“Iqbal Kash Aalam and Saddiq Anwar had relations with Middle East nations. They were in contact with one Rakesh in UAE, and in Pakistan, they were in contact with Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Imran, MD Khan and Rafiq. The entire gang used to issue threat calls to MLAs on direct call, whatsapp, email and social media accounts,” Kumar added.
STF IG Satheesh Balan said Abulesh Aalam of Bihar was the mastermind of the entire gang.
“He is an expert of extorting money through cyber crime. Later, he groomed his younger brother Dulesh Aalam and Amit for carrying extortion bids online with the help of his aides staying in another nation,” Balan added. ENDS
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics