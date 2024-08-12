ADC, officials pledge to make Ludhiana drug-free

Additional deputy commissioner (G) Major (retd) Amit Sareen on Monday administered an oath to officials from various government departments in Ludhiana as part of the Punjab government’s campaign against the drug menace. He urged them to refrain from using drugs and to encourage drug addicts to quit. Additional deputy commissioner (G) Major (retd) Amit Sareen on Monday administered an oath to officials from various government departments in Ludhiana as part of the Punjab government’s campaign against the drug menace. (Getty image)

The ceremony took place at Bachat Bhawan to emphasise the need for collective efforts to combat drug addiction and build a drug-free society. Sareen highlighted the importance of individuals leading by example, starting with themselves and then motivating their friends and family members to do the same. He highlighted the crucial role of the young generation in the country’s development and called for increased vigilance in society to protect youths from the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Seeking wholehearted support, the ADC asked them to work in coordination with the administration and unite against the drug menace. He said, “This war against the menace must be a mission for every Punjabi to protect our future generation from falling prey to drugs.” He mentioned martyrs sacrificed their lives to free the country from British imperialism, and we must follow their footsteps to make a drug-free society by launching a crusade against drugs and smugglers.

Sareen also spoke about the war waged by the government against the drug menace. Strict action is being ensured against people involved in drug peddling by the police.