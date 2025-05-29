Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the commencement of admissions for Classes 10 and 12 under the Open School system for the 2025-26 academic session. The last date to apply without a late fee is August 31, 2025. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the commencement of admissions for Classes 10 and 12 under the Open School system for the 2025-26 academic session. The last date to apply without a late fee is August 31, 2025. (Representational photo)

The open school system assists students who have failed their Class 10 and 12 exams by allowing them to retake the board exam the same year.

Students who miss the initial deadline can still apply from September 1 to October 31, 2025, by paying a late fee of ₹1,500 per candidate. The board has clarified that no further extension will be granted beyond these dates.

Admissions can be completed through three channels: Accredited schools (a list of which is available on the official website www.pseb.ac.in), the regional offices of the board, or by students directly through the online portal.

The admission and examination fee must be deposited directly into the board’s account via online payment. Students are advised not to pay any additional fee or charges to any third party, aside from the official admission and exam fee.

The prospectus, syllabi, and other relevant information are available on the board’s official website for reference.