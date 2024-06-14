Admissions portal for Chandigarh colleges opens

The admission portal for UT colleges opened on Thursday and students have till July 1 to register. Students have till July 1 to register for admissions at Chandigarh colleges. (HT File)

The online joint prospectus for admissions in government and privately managed aided colleges including Regional Institute of Co-operative Management, UT Chandigarh for the session 2024-25 was released on Thursday by UT adviser Rajeev Verma.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The prospectus includes admissions for undergraduate classes as per NEP 2020 introduced for the first time by Panjab University in its affiliated colleges. A detailed powerpoint presentation on NEP 2020 is also uploaded on the website www.dhe.chd.gov.in to help students understand nuances of NEP 2020 and how the credit system and the courses will work.

Admission for both centralised and non-centralised courses of government colleges and grant in aid colleges will be done in online mode via admission portal of department of higher education — www.dhe.chd.gov.in. The admission portal opened from June 13 at 1:00 pm and the last date for online submission of admission forms for Under Graduate courses is July 1.

Admission process for all centralised undergraduate courses will commence from July 12 while that for non centralised courses will commence from July 15. Online admission schedule for post graduate courses will start from July 15 onwards.

Last year, there were 16,045 seats for undergraduate courses and 3,405 seats for PG courses. No information regarding total number of seats was shared this year, and despite repeated attempts to reach out to UT director higher education Amandeep Singh Bhatti he kept ignoring the calls.

Colleges organised prospectus launching events at the college level as well. Newly elected member of Parliament Manish Tewari was present at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, to launch the prospectus. He is also an alumnus of the college.