Admn secretaries deputed to ensure smooth procurement in Haryana mandis

Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:07 AM IST

These officers will personally visit the mandis of the districts allotted to them and monitor all the preparations there, ensuring complete control over all the procurement-related works

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: To ensure smooth procurement operations, Haryana government has deputed administrative secretaries as the in-charges of all districts.

These officers will personally visit the mandis of the districts allotted to them and monitor all the preparations there, ensuring complete control over all the procurement-related works.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday.

The in-charges will monitor whether the paddy conforming to specifications of the government of India is purchased on MSP or not. The availability of moisture meters with the market committees and state procurement agencies will also be ensured by them.

The officers will also ensure that the purchased paddy is lifted from the mandis on day-to-day basis, so as to avoid any glut and make room for fresh arrivals. They will also check the moisture level of the paddy purchased and paddy ready to purchase so that any dispute between the farmers and the procurement agencies can be avoided.

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has installed dryers in the Mandis for the purchase of maize and the in-charges are required to check the operation of these dryers. Special control rooms will also be set up in the mandis for redressal of farmers’ grievances.

“The State government is committed to make payments to farmers in their accounts within 72 hours from the date of approval of the I-form,” an official spokesperson said. ENDS

Thursday, September 29, 2022
