Admn's claims of providing jobs to 30,000 Jammu and Kashmir youth false: Omar, Mehbooba
chandigarh news

Admn’s claims of providing jobs to 30,000 Jammu and Kashmir youth false: Omar, Mehbooba

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had recently scrapped the selection list of police sub inspectors after detection of some irregularities
Two former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide jobs to youth. (AP)
Two former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide jobs to youth. (AP)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two former J&K chief ministers (CMs) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide justice to youth who appeared in various recruitment examinations in the Union territories.

The J&K administration had recently scrapped the selection list of police sub inspectors after detection of some irregularities.

“The government of India’s false claims of providing 30,000 jobs in J&K couldn’t be further from truth. Every recruitment process -- be it JKPSI or now FAA -- is blighted by scams. Instead of naming and punishing the culprits, collective punishment is being meted out to aspirants by scrapping the list,” said former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that even those selected for the post of finance account assistant (FAA) are struggling for justice.

“It is very unfortunate that the selected FAA candidates are still struggling to get justice. Hopefully, someone in the J&K administration will listen to them & put an end to the uncertainty they face,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Recently, candidates who had qualified for the FAA exam held by the Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) held a protest in Srinagar after they had apprehensions that the list will be scrapped.

The JKSSB had advertised posts for the FAA and other jobs in December 2020, the exams for which were held in March.

