Admn’s claims of providing jobs to 30,000 Jammu and Kashmir youth false: Omar, Mehbooba
Two former J&K chief ministers (CMs) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide justice to youth who appeared in various recruitment examinations in the Union territories.
The J&K administration had recently scrapped the selection list of police sub inspectors after detection of some irregularities.
“The government of India’s false claims of providing 30,000 jobs in J&K couldn’t be further from truth. Every recruitment process -- be it JKPSI or now FAA -- is blighted by scams. Instead of naming and punishing the culprits, collective punishment is being meted out to aspirants by scrapping the list,” said former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.
National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that even those selected for the post of finance account assistant (FAA) are struggling for justice.
“It is very unfortunate that the selected FAA candidates are still struggling to get justice. Hopefully, someone in the J&K administration will listen to them & put an end to the uncertainty they face,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.
Recently, candidates who had qualified for the FAA exam held by the Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) held a protest in Srinagar after they had apprehensions that the list will be scrapped.
The JKSSB had advertised posts for the FAA and other jobs in December 2020, the exams for which were held in March.
-
BJP has destroyed country’s financial system: Congress’ J&K working president
Former minister and Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over its alleged failure to deliver progress on any front or parameter used to measure development. The JKPCC president claimed that there was total chaos and confusion among people as the BJP leadership had failed to remove their apprehensions.
-
An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu
It was the last week of January in 2019. The NCC cadets of Jharkhand had just returned from Delhi after a thumping victory in the plethora of competitions organised as a precursor to the Republic Day parade. I was commanding the NCC group at Hazaribagh, one of the only two NCC groups in Jharkhand. Hazaribagh group cadets formed the bulk of the team and comprised mainly tribals from remote corners of Hazaribagh district.
-
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bachendri Pal-led trans-Himalayan expedition group reaches Leh
A trans-Himalayan expedition led by Everester Bachendri Pal arrived at Leh on Wednesday as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of soldiers, said officials. The expedition aimed at highlighting the need to remain fit and demonstrate that age and gender are no barrier for a fit and healthy lifestyle.
-
Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doda, 13 structures suffer damages
An under-construction school building, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building were among 13 structures that suffered extensive damage after overnight heavy rain triggered flash floods in Doda's Gandoh area early Wednesday, officials said. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday predicted rain/thunderstorms at scattered places across Kashmir valley and at parts of Jammu — mainly during morning hours.
-
Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, was shifted to Barnala jail on Wednesday, in view of security concerns. Simarjeet's had been lodged at Ludhiana central jail until then. The Ludhiana Central jail is already overcrowded and there are 110 guards for around 4,000 inmates. Over 170 inmates are lodged in one barrack. Former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet's elder brother, Balwinder Singh Bains also appealed to the director general of police to intervene.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics