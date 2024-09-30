Affidavit process eased for panchayat polls

State election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary has issued orders to simplify the affidavit submission process by candidates for the panchayat polls. As per the new directives, affidavits verified by an executive magistrate/oath commissioner and notary public will now be accepted for election purposes. Earlier, the option of notary verification was not available. It comes after a meeting between leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary on Saturday wherein Bajwa highlighted the need for action to streamline the affidavit submission process.

To ensure transparency in the payment of dues, the commissioner has outlined a series of steps to be taken by the block development and panchayat officers (BDPO) or returning officers. These include preparing a gram panchayat-wise list of pending dues, referencing this list while accepting nomination, providing candidates with the opportunity to submit evidence of payment or deposit unpaid dues before the concerned authority and allowing a timeframe for submitting due receipts until the beginning of the scrutiny period (11 am on October 5). The commissioner has emphasised the importance of strict compliance with these orders.

This development comes after a meeting between leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa and Chaudhary on Saturday wherein Bajwa highlighted the need for action to streamline the affidavit submission process and ensure transparency in payment of dues. Bajwa expressed his appreciation for the commissioner’s prompt response, stating that these measures would significantly contribute to the conduct of free and fair panchayat elections in Punjab.