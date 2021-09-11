After 28 days, Panjab University student bodies call off protest

Student bodies of Panjab University called off their indefinite protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office after 28 days on Friday, as the varsity is set to reopen its campus in a phased manner from Monday onwards.

President of the Students for Society (SFS), Sandeep, said, “We have submitted a memorandum to PU authorities asking that in the next phase, physical classes are restarted for final year students of all courses. The AC Joshi Library must also remain open 24x7 and boys must be allowed 24 hour entry into hostels like before. Various department canteens and student centre should also be reopened.”

He added that a 10-day ultimatum has been given to release the next set of reopening guidelines for the university. Currently, PU has decided to reopen its campus for PG students of the physics and chemistry departments, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) and dental college.

Student parties had started the protest after the varsity deferred polling for the registered graduate constituency of the PU senate. The date for polling has now been fixed on September 26, which was announced this Tuesday. However, even after PU announced the date of polling, the student bodies had said they will continue their protest till the campus isn’t reopened.

A number of political leaders including Congress leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had visited the protest site on the campus to extend their support to students. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also visited the campus.

Student bodies had also organised a protest on Friday, in which they alleged that the son of a professor of the University Business School had been illegally given admission. A memorandum regarding this was submitted to the authorities.