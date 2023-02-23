After 38 hours, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

After remaining suspended for 38 hours, traffic was partially restored on 247-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Sher Bibi in Ramban district around 4 pm on Wednesday, said officials. Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “The traffic movement was partially restored around 4 pm after the NHAI cleared the debris at the Sher Bibi stretch of the highway in Ramban district. Around 500 vehicles, including trucks that were left stranded due to the closure, are being cleared for Srinagar.” Vehicular movement remains suspended between Jammu-Srinagar highway as landslide blocks National Highway-44, in Udhampur on Wednesday. (ANI)

Since Monday a large number of trucks and other vehicles were left stranded at various places on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) following a massive landslide at Sher Bibi.

“After clearance of debris near Sherbibi, stranded vehicles are being cleared. People are advised not to overtake and maintain lane discipline,” read a tweet of the J&K traffic police this evening.

Earlier, among the vehicles stuck on the highway were two ambulances ferrying bodies for their last rites.

The bodies were shifted towards Banihal side by some volunteers for their onward transportation to Srinagar.

“Two bodies were stuck on the National Highway-44 near Shalgadi for more than 30 hours were shifted towards the Banihal side by volunteers for onwards transportation to Srinagar. Kudos. Clearance work in progress,” Ramban deputy magistrate Mussarat Islam had written on his Twitter handle.

The district administration had shifted several passengers to community halls at Ramsu, Banihal and Ramban where they were provided tea and blankets.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that no traffic movement will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) on February 24, March 3 and 10.