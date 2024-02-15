After 7 years, flower & baby show returning to Ludhiana on Feb 24-25

After a hiatus of seven years, much-awaited Flower and Baby Show is set to return, bringing back the charm and excitement that once graced the city. The municipal corporation (MC), which last organised the event in 2016, is gearing up to host the show again at Nehru Rose Garden on February 24 and 25, promising a delightful display of floral beauty and adorable babies. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi will grace the occasion with their presence, inaugurating the long-awaited event. (HT File)

Various park management committees are preparing to participate in the event, gearing up for an array of competitions that promise to showcase the city’s vibrant floral diversity. The event holds special significance as it marks the revival of a cherished tradition that had been absent from Ludhiana’s calendar for several years.

During the show, a large number of flower competitions will be held including cut flower, flower in pots, garden competition, bouquet/garland competition etc and a panel of experts will judge the entries submitted by residents under different categories.

A baby show for children and painting competitions will be held for children and students belonging to different age groups.

For garden competition, the entries can be submitted by Saturday, while the entries under the “pot plants” category can be submitted on February 23. The entries for baby show and painting competitions can be submitted on February 24.

For more information regarding the submission of entries for remaining competitions, including cut flower competition, pot plants competition, bouquet competition etc., residents can contact MC landscape officer Rajinder Singh at 9501-023-480 and junior engineer (Horticulture) Kirpal Singh at 9417-469-579.

Rishi appealed to the residents to participate in the “Flower and Baby Show”, through which a platform is being provided to the residents to display their talent. Trophies and certificates will be provided to the winners of the competitions.