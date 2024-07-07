After attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader, Nihangs sought shelter, money from their contacts

After attempting a murder bid on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar in full public view outside the Ludhiana civil hospital, the three Nihangs made several calls to their contacts seeking shelter and money. The police scanned all the calls made by the accused after the crime and questioned the people who received their calls. The attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar had triggered a protest outside the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. (HT file)

According to police officials, the people informed them that the accused called them seeking shelter for a few days. When they refused, the accused tried to convince them to transfer some money to help them escape from the city, avoiding the police. But no one extended any help to them.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 2 police station, said the accused’s social networking accounts were being scanned to check if they were in contact with any organisation or people.

According to the police, one of the assailants — Sarabjit Singh alias Saba, 34, of Mohalla Company Bagh, Tibba road — was a taxi driver and he became Nihang two years ago. The police are investigating to know the past of the rest of the accused.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh further said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the third accused, Tehal Singh of Amritsar, who is still on the run.