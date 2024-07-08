After Cong, BJP object, EC cancels parole to Jalandhar-based gangster Daljit Bhana

The Election Commission on Monday cancelled the parole granted to Jalandhar-based gangster Daljit Singh Bhana. The Election Commission on Monday cancelled the parole granted to Jalandhar-based gangster Daljit Singh Bhana. (HT Photo)

The action was taken after the Congress and the BJP filed written complaints with the state election commission alleging that Bhana was threatening voters in Jalandhar West constituency, where byelections are being held on July 10. Both the parties complained that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was misusing government machinery to win the byelection.

They alleged that the government paved the way for Bhana’s parole from Patiala jail on July 2 following which the A-grade gangster, who belongs to Jalandhar West, was aggressively campaigning for the AAP.

Punjab election commisioner Sibin C said: “Instructions have been issued to the Jalandhar deputy commissioner to cancel Bhana’s parole till the completion of the Jalandhar West bypoll.”

In October 2017, the Jalandhar additional sessions court had convicted Bhana for in a double murder case of 2014.

Two youngsters Simran and Deepansh were shot dead in Jalandhar’s Raja Garden Colony on February 26, 2014. Both were witness to the murder of mobile shop owner Prince Vig, who was killed by Bhana on May 8, 2012, in the locality. After the murders, Bhana travelled to the UAE, Nepal and Thailand on a fake passport before being arrested by the Patiala police on March 19, 2015. Bhana was once a member of the gang of Sukha Kahlwan and Prema Lahori.