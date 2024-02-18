After Farooq’s ‘go solo’ remark, now PDP sets the ball rolling process to shortlist candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Just a couple of days after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah’s remark on the party contesting the impending Lok Sabha elections independently in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party has also decided to shortlist candidates for the polls. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar. (HT File)

The two UTs together send five members to the Lok Sabha — three from Kashmir and two from Jammu. However, during the latest delimitation, many areas of Poonch and Rajouri were clubbed with Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

NC and PDP are the important constituents of the INDIA bloc, which has seen some tough seat-sharing negotiations among allies at the national level, as well as region centric Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

On Saturday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti chaired a meeting in Srinagar wherein decisions regarding the Lok Sabha polls were taken.

A party spokesperson in a statement said Mufti presided over the meeting to discuss preparations for the Central Kashmir parliamentary seat.

Quoting Mufti, the spokesperson said the parliamentary board, headed by Mohammad Sartaj Madni, will decide the candidates for the seats soon.

The spokesperson said party senior vice-president Abdul Rehman Veeri, general secretary Mehboob Beg and advocate Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, additional general secretary Asia Naqash and senior leaders including former ministers Nayeem Akhtar Andrabi, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, former legislators, district presidents, constituency in-charges were present at the meeting.

Notably, PDP was eyeing room for party president Mehbooba Mufti in the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangements. The Anantnag Lok Sabha seat is considered to be a party stronghold. However, several NC leaders have dropped hints that the party will not spare any of the three Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir for its allies. The party had emerged victorious from the seats in question during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.