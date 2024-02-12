 After highways, link roads also closed in Patiala, Sangrur - Hindustan Times
After highways, link roads also closed in Patiala, Sangrur

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Feb 12, 2024 07:54 AM IST

To deter farmers from marching towards Delhi, the Haryana Police, after barricading the national and state highways, blocked the link roads in Patiala and Sangrur. Commuters from the south Malwa region, who want to travel to Haryana or Delhi, will have to travel through small lanes of villages on the Punjab and Haryana border.

Police barricades put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi, on Sunday. A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards the national capital on Tuesday. (PTI)
Beside the highways, an alternative route to Haryana, via Devigarh town in Patiala, had also been closed.

As per information, Haryana government officials have already erected boulders and cemented walls in the middle of the road there. Another route to Haryana via Ghanuaur-Kapoori Ambala has also been blocked by the Haryana Police. Hundreds of people who have to board flights from the Delhi airport are worried due to road blockades on the highways and link roads.

Anmoljit Singh, who has to travel to Delhi, said that there was no clarity on the alternate route to Delhi. He added that he would go through villages to cross the border as small links roads were also closed.

The alternate route provided by the government to reach Delhi for people going from Patiala or Ludhiana is via Shambhu/Rajpura-Banur-Dera Bassi-Ambala.

Patiala DC Showkat Ahmed Parray said, “We have already informed the public about the blockades and provided alternate routes. The Patiala police is monitoring the situation 24x7.”

Preparations in full swing

Amid the barricading on the Punjab and Haryana borders, farmers said that preparation for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest was in full swing. Gurdhian Seona, senior vice-president, BKU Ekta (Bhateri Kalan), said that heavy barricading at the borders had already generated anger among the farmers, who, otherwise, were heading for peaceful protest.

“We are not at all concerned by barricading and iron nails installed on the route to Delhi. We will start our march towards Delhi on Tuesday,” he added.

