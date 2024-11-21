After Nov 18 uptick, police registers 297 FIRs

As the farm fires continued unabated in the state even in the fag end of paddy harvesting and wheat sowing, the authorities have begun a crackdown. Commuters ride along a street engulfed in smog in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

On Thursday, Punjab recorded 192 fire events, taking the state’s season tally to 10,296 this kharif season.

Fazilka reported 42 cases followed by 38 in Ferozepur, 22 in Muktsar, 13 each in Faridkot and Taran Taran and 10 in Moga. As many as 13 other districts reported cases in single digits.

On November 18, Punjab reported 1,251 fresh farm fire cases, the highest single-day spike this season forcing authorities to crack the whip.

In the past two days, the state police have registered as many as 297 FIRs under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) across the state. The revenue authorities have made 265 red entries in the land records and an environmental compensation of ₹14.44 lakh has been imposed in 283 cases.

This season, the state government has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹1.84 crore, of which ₹1.13 crore has already been recovered. As many as 5,038 FIRs were registered, while 4,872 red entries were made in the land records.

Post November 18, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) also issued strictures to all the deputy commissioners and other entities involved in containing farm fires seeking strict action against the defaulters.

“We were expecting sporadic cases at this time of the year as the paddy harvesting is reaching its end. As per our data, 60% of wheat sowing has been completed. We were surprised that the cases are still being reported,” said a senior PPCB official, pleading anonymity.

Pertinently, 513 cases of stubble burning were reported during the same period last year, while in 2022, 243 cases were reported.

The number of cases has come down by almost 73% as compared to last year, when 36,663 cases were reported. The state recorded a significant reduction of 26.55% in stubble-burning cases in 2023 than 2022 when it reported 49,992 cases. The cases dropped by 29.84% in 2022 as compared to 2021 when 71,159 such cases were recorded. In 2020, Punjab had recorded 76,929 cases of stubble fires.

“We have to take punitive action as the farmers were showing reluctance to go for scientific management of paddy stubble. The cases reported this year were more than our expectations as we believed that we had made an elaborative action plan to contain farm fire events, especially in this kharif season,” an official added.

PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig could not be contacted.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ludhiana’s air quality remained in the poor category with an air quality index of 270. Jalandhar and Patiala reported AQI of 243 each, 224 in Amritsar, 213 in Khanna and 203 in Mandi Gobindgarh. Bathinda with 132 and Rupnagar with 139 recorded AQI in the moderate bracket.