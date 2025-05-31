After weeks of high temps, heatwave, mercury falls below normal in Kashmir

After weeks, the day temperatures in Kashmir valley dropped below normal on Friday following overnight rains and gusty winds. The meteorological centre in Srinagar reiterated its prediction of stormy weather for next couple of days. (File)

The maximum temperatures which were running above normal for the past many weeks, particularly since May 18, when the valley witnessed heatwave-like conditions, fell 3 to 6 degrees below normal.

The summer capital Srinagar, which experienced mild showers during the day as well, recorded a maximum of 22.4 degree celsius on Friday, down from 28.2 degree celsius on Thursday. The city recorded 15.4 mm of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Owing to the heatwave-like conditions across Kashmir since May 18, the temperatures were hovering 6-8 degrees above normal. On May 22, according to MeT, Srinagar had recorded the third highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the second highest of 35°C on May 31, 1956.

However temperatures started coming down in the past few days more particularly after intense rains and hailstorms across the valley on Tuesday. There were rains on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and also mild showers at scattered places on Friday.

The gateway into Kashmir, Qazigund recorded at maximum of 22.3 degree celsius while the tourist resort of Pahalgam witnessed a high of 20.0 degree celsius. At both the places, the mercury fell 2.6 to 2.8 notches below normal.

In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a maximum of 20 degree Celsius as against the normal of 26.5 degree Celsius. In the tourist resort of Gulmarg, which remains snow covered in winter, witnessed a highest of 12.2 degree Celsius, some 4.6 notches below normal.

Meanwhile, the meteorological centre in Srinagar reiterated its prediction of stormy weather for next couple of days.

“On May 30 and 31, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of spell of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at most places with heavy rain accompanied with intense showers and gusty winds at few places,” MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said.

He predicted about possibility of landslides and mudslides at few vulnerable places. “Intense showers may generate flash floods at isolated places,” he said.

He said that June 1 and 2 will witness brief spells of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places.

“June 4-6 will be generally dry with brief spells of rain/showers towards late afternoon at isolated places,” he said.