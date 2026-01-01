After year-long closure, PU’s coffee house reopens today with expanded menu

Panjab University’s Coffee House at the Student Centre is set to reopen from Thursday, after remaining shut for nearly a year following the exit of its previous contractor due to financial unviability, according to university officials. Originally known for serving largely South Indian fare, the Coffee House is now attempting a reinvention with a broader menu. (HT File)

According to officials, the Coffee House had closed in January 2025 after the operator surrendered the lease, citing high operational costs and low footfall. The shutdown followed an earlier closure in 2019, when the original South Indian Coffee House ceased operations. It was later revived in 2023 through a fresh tender, but struggled to sustain operations despite efforts to expand its offerings.

Originally known for serving largely South Indian fare, the Coffee House is now attempting a reinvention with a broader menu. According to the new owner Suresh Sharma, the new setup combines South Indian staples with North Indian cuisine, additional beverages and includes a dedicated buffet section.

Suresh said, “The revamp is aimed at attracting a wider cross section of students and visitors to the Student Centre. Along with South Indian food, we have added North Indian dishes and introduced a buffet so that students have more options. The buffet has been priced at ₹130 to ensure it remains economical to students.” Sharma added that the buffet will be available from 8 am to 9 pm, which will also be the operational hours of the Coffee House.

University officials confirmed that a new vendor has been appointed and the outlet has been reopened following approvals from the concerned authorities.

The Coffee House has historically been one of the most frequented spaces at the Student Centre, serving as an informal meeting point for students, faculty members and alumni. Its prolonged closure had a visible impact on footfall in the area, particularly during periods of heightened campus activity such as student elections.

Students seem to be thrilled about the reopening, stating nostalgia as their primary attachment reason to the coffee house, though some said the outlet’s long term success would depend on pricing and consistency.