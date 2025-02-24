Agent booked for 65 lakh fraud, sending man on ‘dunki route’

The Rohtak police have registered a case against a travel agent following a complaint filed by one of the deportees from the United States, officials said. The police booked Jhajjar-based agent Pramod Saroha on a complaint filed by Sandeep Kumar of Chiri village, who accused the agent of duping him of ₹65 lakh by promising to send him to the US. Complainant accused the agent of cheating him and pushing his family into debt. (HT File)

In his complaint to Lakhan Majra police in Rohtak, Sandeep Kumar said that they got to know about the agent Pramod Saroha, who was sending youths abroad.

“My brother Amit and brother-in-law contacted the agent Pramod, who promised to send me to the US at ₹65 lakh. We sold buffaloes, a plot of land, tractors and jewellery, and even borrowed money from relatives to pay the amount to the agent. We paid ₹40 lakh in advance and ₹25 lakh after reaching the Mexico border. I left home on November 20 last year and entered the US territory on January 17. I was deported to India on February 15,” he added.

He accused the agent of cheating him and pushing his family into debt.

A case has been registered against the agent under Sections 143 (human trafficking), 318(4) (cheating), 62(2) (attempting to commit an offence) of the BNS, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act.