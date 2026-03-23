Agnihotri lays stones of projects worth ₹25 crore in Nalagarh

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that various development works in the Nalagarh assembly constituency are being accelerated and the projects for which foundation stones were laid will be completed within a stipulated time frame. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that various development works in the Nalagarh assembly constituency are being accelerated and the projects for which foundation stones were laid will be completed within a stipulated time frame.

Agnihotri was addressing a gathering on Sunday at Malpur in the Kashmirpur Gram Panchayat of the Nalagarh Assembly constituency following the laying of foundation stones for 11 tube-well-based irrigation schemes to be constructed at a cost of ₹13.36 crore.

Before this, he laid the foundation stone for the office and residential complex of the Regional Transport Officer Baddi at Nalagarh. An expenditure of ₹11.24 crore will be incurred on the construction of this complex.

The deputy CM remarked that access to clean water is a right for all and the state government is working to ensure the availability of clean water to every single citizen.

Agnihotri said 120 drinking water schemes are currently being implemented under the Nalagarh Jal Shakti Division. Clean drinking water is being provided to all 758 habitations under this division. Additionally, 170 irrigation schemes are being implemented under the Nalagarh Jal Shakti Division.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the Heritage Cafe at Heritage Park Nalagarh, following its renovation. This cafe has been constructed by the Nalagarh Heritage Society.