Agnipath protests: Those burning public property not meant for army, says Vij
With the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme taking a violent turn, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that those creating a ruckus and burning public property were not fit for the armed forces.
“One has to be disciplined to be a part of the Indian Army. Those behind the violence are not suitable for the forces,” he said, as army aspirants continued to hold protests in Palwal, Gurugram, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri among other districts of Haryana.
Asserting that certain elements were always looking to cause unrest in the country, the minister said, “Holding protests is everybody’s right, but burning public property in the name of dissent cannot be justified. Moreover, there are a few elements in our country that are always looking for ways to disturb the peace.”
“Specific guidelines have already been issued to deal with the situation. Rioters are being identified and appropriate action will be taken,” the minister added.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
