Agniveer recruitment drive in Ambala Cantt from Feb 4

The second phase of Agniveer recruitment (physical and medical) will be organised at the Kharga sports stadium in Ambala Cantt from February 4, a government spokesperson said. The official said admit cards for the shortlisted candidates were issued on December 20 last year and can be downloaded from the Indian Army website: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. (Representational image)

Male candidates from Ambala, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Chandigarh, who were shortlisted in the first phase’s online common examination, are eligible to participate in drive, the spokesperson added.

The second phase of recruitment for Agniveer women (military police) from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh will take place at the same venue on February 9 and 10. Admit cards for these candidates will be issued soon, the spokesperson added. If any candidate faces issues downloading their admit card, they can contact the information room of the Headquarters Recruitment Office, Ambala, between 10 am and 2 pm, the official said.