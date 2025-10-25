Agniveer recruitment rally in Ludhiana from November 1

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain chaired a comprehensive meeting on Friday to finalise preparations for the army agniveer recruitment rally, set to take place from November 1 to 8, at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

The rally will serve candidates from Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar, and Mohali districts. Shortlisted candidates who have passed the preliminary test are required to download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials.

The DC conducted in-depth discussions on critical arrangements, focusing on security, traffic management, and essential amenities. Police authorities were instructed to deploy sufficient personnel to ensure robust security through perimeter checks, crowd control, and monitoring for anti-social elements, while also implementing an effective traffic management plan to minimise disruptions.

The health department was directed to arrange doctors, ambulances, pathology staff, and drug-testing facilities to address medical needs during the event. Arrangements for sanitation, water supply, and uninterrupted power supply were also reviewed, with the concerned departments tasked to ensure adequate provisions at the venue.

BSNL officials were assigned to establish reliable internet connectivity to support operational needs. Additionally, the fire and emergency services department was instructed to deploy fire safety equipment and personnel to mitigate potential risks. The Ludhiana MC was directed to maintain high standards of cleanliness by deploying sanitation workers and providing mobile toilets and water facilities round the clock.

Emphasising the need for seamless coordination, DC Jain urged all departments to work in close collaboration to ensure the smooth and successful execution of this large-scale event.