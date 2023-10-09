Agra artisans back in Ludhiana with a new mission: To make Ravana green

With the festival Dussehra fast-approaching, 40 Agra-based artisans tasked with creating 35 effigies of Ravana for the celebrations have arrived in the city. The artisans have replaced the mix of paper and polythene used to make the effigies with imported paper from the US to lower toxic emissions and reduce plastic waste. (Manish/HT)

It is the same team that was behind the life-like scowl of the menacing Ravana at last year’s festivities, but the focus this year is not on a design upgrade, but on reducing pollution by using eco-friendly material and green fireworks in the process.

In adherence to pollution guidelines and mindful of environmental concerns, the artisans have made several changes to their traditional effigy-making process.

The most-notable is the use of imported paper from the US, replacing the earlier mix of paper with polythene. The switch to the water-resistant paper ensures fewer toxic emissions and reduces plastic waste. It does, however, impact the pocket, costing a whopping ₹3.6 lakh.

Attar Singh, who has been part of the tradition since 2014, said a co-worker could not hold back tears as they watched their meticulously crafted Ravana effigy turn to ashes last year, adding, “Ït was the joy and applause from the masses as the effigy burnt serve that makes for the most rewarding return to the hard work.”

Suhail Khan, whose family has been crafting Ravana effigies for generations despite members having found alternative careers as engineers and teachers, says, “Our generation does not work for money anymore. We are financially sound and educated. We’ve been recognised by the Prime Minister and others. But the craft runs in our blood, and as a Muslim family, we feel we are contributing to unity at large. We celebrate Dussehra with as much enthusiasm as our Hindu friends.”

Reflecting on the changes he has witnessed over the years, Khan noted, “A lot has changed over the years. We have added much more detail to the effigies, making them appear more human, but larger-than-life at the same time. With rising inflation, incomes have increased, so people are willing to pay the price for the detailed and evolving designs we offer.”

Sharing another tidbit about their craft, Khan says, “The majority of the Ravana effigy preparation is done late at night, up to 3 am in the morning when negative energies are believed to be at their peak. This choice of timing is symbolic, considering that Ravana, once a devout follower of Lord Shiva, later embraced evil and ruled over demons, making him a subject for creation during the darkest hours.”

The city’s grandest Dussehra celebrations will be hosted at Daresi ground.

