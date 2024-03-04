Agroha to be developed as archaeological site: CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a chair will be set up in the name of Maharaja Agrasen in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha (Hisar). Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar being presented a memento during the signing of MoU regarding development of Agroha archaeological site between ASI and Department of Archaeology & Museums (Haryana), in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Speaking during a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi for developing Agroha as prominent archaeological site, Khattar also announced to install a statue of Maharaja Agrasen at Hisar airport

The MoU was signed between the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the department of archaeological and museums of Haryana in the presence of Khattar.

On this occasion, the chief minister also launched a special bus service for Agroha and Rakhigarhi from Delhi and Chandigarh.

The chief minister said the statue of Maharaja Agrasen would be made with the cooperation of Vaish Samaj and that Maharaja Agrasen chair would be set up for taking up research and study on Maharaja Agrasen.

He said many habitations came up along the now extinct Saraswati river and Agroha was one of them. The remains of the ancient city Agroha are buried under the mound. This site was excavated from 1978 to 1981. The archaeological site of Agroha is located about 1.5 km from the present Agroha village, Hisar.

The chief minister said that Agroha mound dates back to the 4th century BCE and it was here that stone sculptures, terracotta seals, iron and copper tools, shells and coins of the Janapada were discovered, among many other notable remains.

The chief minister said that important archaeological and historical sites found around Agroha give a distinct importance to this place. The internationally famous Rakhigarhi site is located just 1 hour away from this site, and other Harappan era sites like Bhirdana, Kunal, Banawali etc. are also found near this site. Agroha itself holds the significance of being a fort and has in its vicinity historical sites dating back to the times of Prithviraj and Firoz Shah.