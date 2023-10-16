Agroha will be developed as world heritage site, says Khattar

A museum will be set up at the archaeological site of Agroha Dham in the state, said Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday during a press conference after he paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on the first day of Navratri. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference in Ambala on Sunday. (HT Photo)

This museum will serve as a hub for preserving and showcasing the historical and cultural treasures of the region, offering an engaging and educational experience for visitors while promoting Agroha’s significance as a cultural and historical destination.

The CM said the state government is going to develop Agroha along the lines of Rakhigarhi, another important archaeological site in the state. The historically renowned city of Agroha, situated in Adampur, Hisar, was strategically positioned on the ancient trade route connecting Taxila and Mathura, making it a crucial commercial hub.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, Khattar said the archaeological site of Agroha is historically significant as the capital of Maharaja Agrasen. Through the development of this site, not only will it establish itself as a revered centre of faith, but will also gain recognition as a prominent tourist destination.

He said the central government has approved the development of the Agroha archaeological site and its surrounding areas through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), following the successful Rakhigarhi model. He reiterated the government’s dedication to investing in the Agroha archaeological site as part of a broader initiative to preserve and promote the state’s rich heritage.

More than 100 archaeological sites have been identified across Haryana. These are being developed jointly by the central and state governments, Khattar said, adding that about ₹23 crore is being provided by the central government to preserve the heritage of Rakhigarhi, similarly funding will be provided for Agroha also. Apart from this, the state government will also provide adequate funds.

Excavation of Agroha

The CM said the excavation of the Agroha archaeological site will be done jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Haryana state archaeology department. Before starting the excavation, a ground penetrating radar survey will be conducted in the prospective areas by the state government. Later, a joint MoU between ASI and Haryana government will be signed.

In August, Khattar had written a letter to Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy regarding the excavation efforts at the protected site.

An official spokesperson said the discovery of coins from the Agroha (republic) during excavations, along with references to its ancient name, “Agradoka,” found in ancient literature, including the Mahabharata, provide substantial evidence supporting its status as the headquarters of the republic.

Previous excavations have underscored the site’s potential, revealing evidence of five distinct cultural periods spanning from approximately the fourth century to the 14th century AD.

