Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario
With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here.
The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, BSF and others.
The officers apprised the L-G of the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to Amarnath Yatra.
Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, sanitation, lodging, langar and disaster management were reviewed by the L-G.
The 43-day-long pilgrimage, being held after a gap of two years, is scheduled to commence from June 30.
It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
The L-G also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities. including the security arrangements that have been put in place by J&K Police in tandem with the army and central armed police forces for all the yatris and the service providers, said officials.
It may be stated here that this year the annual pilgrimage is going to be a litmus test for the government because of a spike in terror attacks and threats issued by various terror outfits.
According to sources in the home department, the Centre has deployed 15,000 security personnel to safeguard the pilgrimage.
The government has also deployed around 400 companies of the paramilitary forces.
While the army commandos will guard the cave shrine, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel besides SDRF and NDRF men will also shoulder their respective responsibilities.
“The L-G expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of annual Amarnath,” said officials.
CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and principal secretary to L-G, Nitishwar Kumar also briefed the L-G about services to facilitate the yatris and dos and don’ts during the holy pilgrimage.
Meanwhile, hundreds of saints from across the country have started pouring into Jammu for visiting the cave shrine.
They are being kept in various temples and lodgement centres by the administration in the temple city.
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19. On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district's target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
Poor rain preparedness has Panchkula residents worried
Looking to take action, the residents have written a letter in advance to the authorities requesting them to gear up for all monsoon-related problems. Members of Citizens' Welfare Association wrote a letter to departments concerned of both the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula municipal corporation. “From the last two decades, we have been witnessing the same problem of waterlogging during monsoons. Instead of improving, the situation has only worsened in some of the sectors,” said SK Nayar, CWA president. Several round-abouts, including the Aggarwal Trust chowk, roundabout of Sec 9/10/15/16.
