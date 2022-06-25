Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario
With barely six days to go for Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday
The officers apprised the L-G, Manoj Sinha, of the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to Amarnath Yatra. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Jun 25, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, BSF and others.

The officers apprised the L-G of the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to Amarnath Yatra.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, sanitation, lodging, langar and disaster management were reviewed by the L-G.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage, being held after a gap of two years, is scheduled to commence from June 30.

It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The L-G also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities. including the security arrangements that have been put in place by J&K Police in tandem with the army and central armed police forces for all the yatris and the service providers, said officials.

It may be stated here that this year the annual pilgrimage is going to be a litmus test for the government because of a spike in terror attacks and threats issued by various terror outfits.

According to sources in the home department, the Centre has deployed 15,000 security personnel to safeguard the pilgrimage.

The government has also deployed around 400 companies of the paramilitary forces.

While the army commandos will guard the cave shrine, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel besides SDRF and NDRF men will also shoulder their respective responsibilities.

“The L-G expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of annual Amarnath,” said officials.

CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and principal secretary to L-G, Nitishwar Kumar also briefed the L-G about services to facilitate the yatris and dos and don’ts during the holy pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, hundreds of saints from across the country have started pouring into Jammu for visiting the cave shrine.

They are being kept in various temples and lodgement centres by the administration in the temple city.

