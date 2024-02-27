 Ahead of LS polls, CM Mann makes 28 new appointments - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ahead of LS polls, CM Mann makes 28 new appointments

Ahead of LS polls, CM Mann makes 28 new appointments

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2024 09:04 AM IST

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday appointed chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of 28 corporations, boards and commissions in the state

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday appointed chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of 28 corporations, boards and commissions in the state.

Mann announced the new appointments on X. The new appointees include several party leaders.
Mann announced the new appointments on X. The new appointees include several party leaders.

Mann announced the new appointments on X. The new appointees include several party leaders. Sandeep Saini and Harinder Singh Sechewal have been appointed as chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation, respectively.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chandan Grewal has been made chairperson of the Safai Karamchari Commission, while Harminder Singh Sandhu is the chairperson of the Punjab Scheduled Caste Land Development and Finance Corporation.

Satinder Singh Chatha has been appointed as chairperson of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation and Dharamjeet Ramiyana has been appointed as chairperson of the Punjab Water Supply Sewerage Board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On