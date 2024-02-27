Ahead of LS polls, CM Mann makes 28 new appointments

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday appointed chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of 28 corporations, boards and commissions in the state. Mann announced the new appointments on X. The new appointees include several party leaders.

Mann announced the new appointments on X. The new appointees include several party leaders. Sandeep Saini and Harinder Singh Sechewal have been appointed as chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation, respectively.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chandan Grewal has been made chairperson of the Safai Karamchari Commission, while Harminder Singh Sandhu is the chairperson of the Punjab Scheduled Caste Land Development and Finance Corporation.

Satinder Singh Chatha has been appointed as chairperson of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation and Dharamjeet Ramiyana has been appointed as chairperson of the Punjab Water Supply Sewerage Board.