Ahead of PU polls, Chandigarh SSP to meet student party leaders on Aug 11

The UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur will hold an all-party meeting with representatives of various student organisations and Panjab University (PU) officials, including the Dean Students Welfare (DSW), on Monday. The meeting, held annually before the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) election date is declared, allows the police to brief students on security measures and precautions for polling. The meeting, held annually before the Panjab University Campus Students Council election date is declared, allows the police to brief students on security measures and precautions for polling. (HT File)

The DSW had met UT deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday to discuss preparations. During the meeting, the DSW shared inputs such as the number of voting booths and voters, and raised concerns over preventing the entry of outsiders on campus. PU has sought extra precautions in view of the murder of student Aditya Thakur on campus last session, as well as last year’s protests that saw outsiders’ involvement.

Police are expected to announce additional restrictions on campus after Monday’s meeting.

The move comes days after police detained an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from campus on Wednesday. While police confirmed Braham Dutt’s role in the Sector 33 firing case, they expressed doubts over Bishnoi’s direct influence on PU student elections.

Bishnoi had earlier been associated with the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), which held a rally last Tuesday. The next day, a new outfit — ABVP Front — was launched at the Students Centre. Police said the accused had come for this event.

The ABVP Front includes members expelled from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after a March scuffle in Sector 15 with the national ABVP secretary. Ten people, including former PUCSC joint secretary Jasvinder Rana, were booked. The group has denied any link to outsiders detained last week.

A SOPU faction, however, claims that associates of Bishnoi remain active and that some members have received threatening calls.

Police said one of the detained outsiders was known to this faction. Those detained were identified as Braham Dutt, 28, of Industrial Area Phase 1; Vishal, 28, of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26; Vikash, 28, of Togan village, Mohali; Anand Yadav, 26, of Maloya; and Kshitij, 26, of Hallomajra.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up surprise inspections on campus, with raids conducted in various hostels on Friday and Saturday night. Officials said that some outsiders were rounded up and said such checks will continue until the elections are announced.