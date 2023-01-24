Ahead of Republic Day : ADGP reviews security arrangements in Ludhiana

Additional director general of police (ADGP, security) Sudhanshu S Srivastava reviewed security in Ludhiana ahead of republic day on Tuesday. The ADGP asked the officials to beef up safety measures in the city, including at all vulnerable places.

Taking a tour of the city, the ADGP reiterated firm commitment of the Punjab Police to maintain law and order at every cost.

He said that the sole aim of inspecting the arrangements was to make the security system more responsive and efficient.

He assured that foolproof security cover has already been put in place by the police and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

Srivastava further mentioned that surprise visits are being conducted by the senior officials regularly to cross-check the security arrangements at vulnerable places.

He said that field officials must keep a close tab on sensitive locations, besides ensuring monitoring of criminals on bail.

Later, the ADGP also presided over a meeting with police officials and asked them to ensure round-the-clock patrolling at public places to maintain law and order situation in the wake of Republic Day.