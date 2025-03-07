Ahead of SGPC panel meet, Dhami says won’t withdraw his resignation

AMRITSAR : A day before the crucial meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday called on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at his residence at the Golden Temple complex and asserted that he would not withdraw his resignation from the top post of the gurdwara body. A day before the crucial meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday called on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at his residence at the Golden Temple complex and asserted that he would not withdraw his resignation from the top post of the gurdwara body.

He spent around 45 minutes with the jathedar. While interacting with media, Dhami said it was an “informal” meeting as he came to Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) to pay obeisance to offer thanks for being granted services as SGPC chief for many years.

When asked about the resignation, Dhami said there is no question of withdrawing resignation. “I have taken the decision and it’s final. I will not attend the executive committee meeting being held on March 7. It is the prerogative of the executive committee to whom it gives reins of the gurdwara body,” he added.

Dhami tendered his resignation as SGPC president on February 17 as well as convenor of the 7-member panel constituted by the highest Sikh temporal seat on December 2 last year to supervise re-organisation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after Giani Raghbir Singh strongly condemned sacking of Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib by the SGPC under his presidency. After Akal Takht jathedar’s statement, Dhami took moral responsibility of the move on Giani Harpreet Singh.

The jathedar, SAD leaders and SGPC executive committee have separately approached Dhami to persuade him to continue his services, but he is sticking to his stand.

The executive committee is most likely to announce the acting president on Friday.