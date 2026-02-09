AIMS Mohali becomes first govt medical college in Punjab to be empanelled under ESIC

In a major development for public healthcare delivery in Punjab, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Phase 6, Mohali, has become the first government medical college in the state to secure empanelment under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme. ESI beneficiaries will now have seamless access to tertiary care services at AIMS Mohali. (HT)

The institute has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in an effort to expand access to affordable, high-quality healthcare services for insured employees and their dependents.

With this, ESI beneficiaries will now have seamless access to tertiary care services at AIMS Mohali, offering modern infrastructure, advanced diagnostic facilities and specialist-led clinical departments.

Officials said the partnership will enable beneficiaries to avail of advanced treatment across multiple super-specialty and speciality disciplines. These include nephrology for comprehensive kidney disease management, paediatric surgery for specialised surgical care in children, and neonatology for critically ill and high-risk newborns requiring intensive monitoring and advanced life-support interventions.

The agreement is expected to significantly reduce the burden of long-distance referrals to out-of-state or distant tertiary centres. By ensuring access to advanced treatment facilities within Mohali, the partnership will facilitate timely medical interventions, improve continuity of care, and enhance overall patient outcomes for insured workers and their families.

Officials noted that the empanelment will also strengthen the role of Mohali civil hospital, which has been upgraded and integrated as the affiliated teaching and tertiary care hospital of AIMS Mohali.

Health department officials said the move will not only benefit ESI beneficiaries but will also contribute to capacity building within the state’s public healthcare system. The collaboration is expected to promote knowledge sharing, clinical training, and the optimal utilisation of specialist services and infrastructure.