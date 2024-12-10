AIP criticises NC for continued alliance with Shiv Sena

The Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) has strongly criticised National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah for continuing the alliance with Shiv Sena, even after their controversial and divisive statements. Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed (HT File)

The AIP has questioned JK chief minister’s political ethics, asking how his party can justify their association with a party like Shiv Sena, which has repeatedly used language that is not only inflammatory but also mirrors the divisive rhetoric of the BJP.

Senior AIP leader and Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed in a hard-hitting statement, questioned the rationale behind the NC’s decision to remain in alliance with Shiv Sena. “If Shiv Sena continues to use language that targets communities, divides the society and celebrates controversial acts like the Babri Masjid demolition, how are they any different from the BJP? How can Omar justify this alliance? Are the votes and power more important than the core values of Unity and respect for all communities?” he said.

He said when Samajwadi Party already announced its departure from the coalition following a controversial statement from a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray regarding the Babri Masjid demolition what forces Omar to continue the alliance against the aspirations of local populace. Adding it reflects the thirst of the traditional power thirst of the National Conference.

Sheikh Khursheed said on one hand Omar is acting as sympathiser of Rohingyas but on the other hand have forged alliance with same communal ideological people. Sheikh added, “It’s evident that the National Conference is ready to go to any extent for power. Their political survival has always depended on opportunistic alliances, regardless of the party’s divisive ideology or harmful rhetoric. Omar Abdullah’s silence on the issue is not just a tacit approval but a blatant disregard for the values of peace and brotherhood that Jammu and Kashmir has always stood for.”

The AIP emphasised that Omar’s decision to remain in an alliance with Shiv Sena is a betrayal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially when such alliances have the potential to fuel communal tensions and divide the region even further.

The AIP also highlighted the contradiction in Omar’s stance, saying, “On one hand, he speaks softly about the temporary settlement of Rohingyas, while on the other, he allies with parties that thrive on communal ideologies. This double standard exposes his lack of commitment to genuine secularism.”