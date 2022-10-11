Air quality commission asks Haryana to reduce farm fires by 50%

: The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas on Monday directed the Haryana government to bring down farm fires by 50% during the current paddy harvesting season in comparison to total active fire locations (AFL) recorded in 2020, it is learnt.

MM Kutty, chairperson of the commission, who had superannuated from the Union government in 2020 as secretary of the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas, also pulled up a few deputy commissioners who disputed the district wise AFL data that Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has been providing.

Sources say that under the radar of the commission were Ambala, Jind and Kurukshetra districts. While presenting the report, a DC drew the wrath of the commission while stating that majority of the AFLs as per the HARSAC data were not existing on the ground when the teams visited the field for verification and necessary action.

The commission held the review meeting via videoconference from Delhi. While chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal personally attended the meeting in Delhi, additional chief secretary (ACS-Agriculture) Sumita Misra, chairman Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) P Raghavendra Rao (retd IAS), senior state officials and DCs of 10 paddy sowing districts digitally attended the meeting from their present places of postings.

“The chairperson of the commission, MM Kutty, has set the target of curbing farm fires during this season by 50%. He also pointed out deficiencies in harnessing the full potential of biomass power projects in the state and other units where crop residue is utilised. The underlining message of the commission was that the concerned authorities must not lower the guard and remain on their toes,” said an official privy to the developments, refusing to be identified.

As per official data, Haryana had reported 9,898 AFL in 2020 Kharif harvesting season ( September 15-Novemmber 30).

Pats Haryana’s decomposer targets

Sources say Kutty applauded Haryana for setting the target of covering 5 lakh acres with decomposer technology (bio-decomposer for in-situ crop residue management) during the ongoing harvesting of paddy. In 2021 a total 3.19 lakh acres was covered with decomposer technology.

“The commission chairperson referred to the conflicting reports in the region about the success of decomposer technology. He has asked Haryana to focus on this decomposer technology so that clear picture emerges,” said a source.

Officials said the Commission has been asking the states that there is a need to upscale bio-decomposer application during paddy harvest season 2022 through various agencies in the state governments and the public and private sectors.

To make the bio-decomposer application successful and effective (a powder form which is sprayed with water solution), it has to be ensured that application is carried out in conjunction with appropriate crop residue machinery for mixing it properly with the soil, besides irrigation to facilitate faster and effective bio-decomposition of the stubble.

Impose heavy fine on violation

Monday’s meeting was significant also in the backdrop of October 5 letter of the commission to different authorities in Haryana and other states dealing with the air pollution issue.

The commission had directed the state to “stringently enforce prohibition” on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste and “impose heavy fine upon violation.”

Sources say on September 12, the commission had sent another letter to Haryana and other states about the revised plan of action for prevention and control of stubble burning in 2022, saying “paddy stubble burning” is a matter of grave concern for air quality in the NCR.

The commission had earlier pointed out that there was only a marginal reduction of the overall number of incidences of farm fires owing to paddy stubble burning in 2021 as compared to 2020 and that the number of farm fires in Haryana had increased significantly last year.

“...in view of the above position and the compelling need to control air pollution from burning of paddy straw, the commission hereby directs the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to strictly and effectively implement the framework and the revised action plan, in letter and spirit, to eliminate and control the stubble burning...,” the commission has said in a recent letter. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON