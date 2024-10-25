Air quality improves in parts of Chandigarh

The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved in parts of the city after it had gone into the ‘poor’ bracket on Wednesday. While AQI was still ‘poor’ on Thursday morning, by the evening it had improved. The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved in parts of the city after it had gone into the ‘poor’ bracket on Wednesday. While AQI was still ‘poor’ on Thursday morning, by the evening it had improved. (HT File)

At 8 pm on Thursday, the AQI was 184 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) Sector 22 and 187 at CAAQMS Sector 25. Between 101 and 200 AQI is considered moderate and can cause breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

At CAAQMS Sector 53, AQI was 211, and still in the ‘poor’ category, This centre is installed right next to the Sector 43 ISBT and sees the highest vehicular traffic. It is also installed at the boundary of Chandigarh with Mohali, and more smoke from the stubble burning in Punjab reaches here.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature fell from 32.9°C on Wednesday to 32.2°C on Thursday. Minimum temperature rose from 17.8°C on Wednesday to 18.4°C on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 18°C.