Airport road extension project| Disburse compensation or face contempt proceedings, court tells GMADA officials

The court of additional district and sessions judge Parminder Singh Grewal has told Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) chief administrator and land acquisition officer to disburse compensation to the tune of ₹5 crore against the land acquired for the Airport Road extension project by November 25 or face criminal proceedings.

GMADA had acquired around 120 acres for extension of the Airport Road (PR7), from Kharar to New Chandigarh in 2018, but compensation was given only to a few farmers. The owner of Royal Estate Group, a real estate developer, from whom four acres was acquired, had moved court stating that despite repeated requests, GMADA had failed to release the compensation.

Royal Estate Group managing director Parveen Kansal said, “In 2020, GMADA had deposited the compensation amount before the court, but later requested the court to give back the money so that they can give it to the owners, but they never released the amount.”

While passing the orders, the judge stated that the chief administrator, who is the supervisory officer of GMADA, and land acquisition collector, is directed to ensure disbursement of the relief amount by the next date of hearing, November 25, failing which necessary criminal proceedings shall be initiated against them for willful disobedience of the court order.

When contacted, GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said “We have already deposited the compensation amount with the land acquisition officer; now he has to ensure the disbursement to the right claimant.”

Project hanging fire

It’s been over 18 months since the deadline for extending the Airport Road (PR7) from Kharar to New Chandigarh ended, but the ₹150-crore project continues to hang in balance due to legal wrangling over land compensation. Starting from the dividing road of Sector 120/125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, the stretch will meet the PR4 road in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), cutting the distance between the two towns by around 5 km and also easing the traffic pressure on Chandigarh. To construct the 8km stretch, GMADA had planned to acquire around 120 acres in Jandpur, Hasanpur, Thaska, Palheri, Bahalpur, Ranai Majra, and Saini Majra villages.

But the authority has still not been able to acquire land at two villages – Palheri and Jandpur, stalling work on around 1 km of the total stretch. While GMADA finalised compensation of ₹83 lakh per acre at two villages, the latter took the authority to court, demanding ₹2.7 crore per crore.

As a result, since work began in May 2020, GMADA has managed to complete only 75% work, even as the deadline lapsed in May 2021.

