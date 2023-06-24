Airports body invites bids for cargo, passenger survey in Ambala, Hisar

To pave way for a domestic airport in Ambala and an Integrated Aviation Hub (IAH) with international passengers and cargo facilities in Hisar, the Haryana Airports Development Authority (HADA) has invited a tender to select an agency for conducting passenger and cargo surveys in both the cities of Haryana. The authority aims to find out the number of annual aircraft operations, passengers and cargo volumes, for both domestic and international operations for Hisar and only domestic passenger and cargo traffic at Ambala, along with route-feasibility for top 10 routes from both and traffic diversion from nearby airports. (File photo)

A state government body, HADA is responsible for civil aviation activities, development of airports, operations and maintenance of airstrips, flying schools along with other activities related to airports in Haryana and a notice for the survey was issued on Tuesday.

In Hisar, the state government is developing IAH in an area of about 7,200 acres in three phases. The proposed location is about 210 km from Noida, 245 km from Chandigarh and 165 km from New Delhi, while the work for domestic terminal is underway in Ambala, which is likely to be operational in less than a year, said the notice.

The authority aims to find out the number of annual aircraft operations, passengers and cargo volumes, for both domestic and international operations for Hisar and only domestic passenger and cargo traffic at Ambala, along with route-feasibility for top 10 routes from both and traffic diversion from nearby airports.

“The bidder shall be able to define and analyse the airport region in multiple ways, including but not limited to a thorough demographic review of the area within 100 km of Hisar and Ambala, and could analyse the regional catchment area to perform strategic analysis in terms of market and drivers of traffic,” it read.

The survey will include district-wise population, per capita GDP, economic activity driving demand for air cargo, purpose of travel for example business, tourism, visiting friends and relatives, pilgrimage and a detailed profile of visitors (domestic and international) to Haryana looking at point of origin, duration of stay, expenditure, activities and circuits followed.

The agency would be expected to perform a market research in the catchment area of the airports on travel agents, major business hotels-resort companies, tourism authorities and cargo-freight handlers.

The airport in Ambala was approved under the Centre’s Udan 3.0 scheme in December 2018, but the project couldn’t kick-off primarily due to land-related issues near strategically-important Indian Air Force (IAF) base.

A defence land of 20-acre next to the base has been finalised for the terminal and an amount of ₹40 crore was also approved by the Union ministry of civil aviation for the construction of the domestic terminal.

After a series of deliberations by the state government and district administration with defence officials, and between defence minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana Home minister Anil Vij, the land transfer is likely to be sanctioned in the coming days.

Vij, also local BJP MLA, is hopeful that the flights from the airport will be operational by Diwali or end of this year.

Deputy commissioner Dr Shallen said, “The formalities have been completed, but the matter is under consideration with the ministry of defence. We are hopeful that flights will take-off from the airport at the earliest.”

