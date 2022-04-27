AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Ira Chadha and Saravnoor Kaur sail into quarterfinals

Seventh seed Ira Chadha proved too steady for Japjit Kaur, coming through in straight sets 6-4,6-0 on Tuesday in their girls’ U 14 pre-quarterfinal match at the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur.

Fellow seed Saravnoor Kaur posted a double bagel against Smaira Sidhu to join Chadha in the last eight.

Results

Girls’ Under 14 (pre-quarterfinals): Saravnoor Kaur (PB) [2] bt Smaira Sidhu (CH) 6-0,6-0, Ira Chadha (CH) [7] bt Japji Kaur (PB) 6-4,6-0;

Girls Under 16 (pre-quarterfinals): Priyanshi Katial (PB) bt Krittika Katoch (CH) 6-2,7-5, Saravnoor Kaur (PB) bt Shaurya Pathak (CH) 6-1,6-1, Tamanna Saha (WB) bt Rasha saini Sood (CH) 6-3,6-3, Vanshika Yadav (CH) bt Smaira Sidhu (CH) 6-2,6-4;

Boys Under 14 (Pre-quarterfinals): Himanish Brinda (PB) [2] bt Prabhsifat Singh (PB) 6-0,6-0, Shiva Sharma (HR) [1] bt Shaurya Balhara (RJ) 6-0,6-1, Tejas Khosla (CH) [8] bt Yogit Raman (TN) 6-3,6-3, Haralam Singh (PB) [6] bt Ojas veer (RJ) 6-1,6-3,Ruhan Komandur (KA) [3] bt Aarav Bishnoi (CH) 6-0,6-2, Kirtarth Singh (PB) [4] bt Ayaan Chandel (CH) 7-5,6-3, Trishubh Kumar (HR) [7] bt Kavin Grover (CH) 6-2,6-1, Gaurish Madaan (CH) [5] bt Jaskirat singh (HR) 6-4,6-3;

Boys Under 16 (pre-quarterfinals): Mehraab Singh (PB) [1] bt Ojasveer (RJ) 6-1,6-2,Yash Rana (DL)[5] bt Arshdeep Saini (PB) 6-3,6-0, Trishubh Kumar (HR) [7] bt Amrat Chaudhary (PB) 6-0,6-3, Haralam singh (CH) [4] bt Prabhsifat Singh (PB) 6-2,6-1, Himanish Brinda (PB) [3] bt Ruhan Komandur (KA) 6-4,4-6,6-0,Tanveer singh (PB) bt Aryan Komandur (KA) 6-0,6-0, Aksh Jood (HR) [2] bt Ayush Singh (CH) 7-6(3),6-3.