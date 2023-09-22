AITA National Series Tennis Tournament: Shanker, Rian enter semis

Shanker Heisnam and Rian Sharma stormed into the boys’ singles U-18 semi-finals during the ongoing AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium on Thursday. Sixth seed Shivam Devam of Haryana upset third seed Ashwajit Senjam in a three-setter match. (HT Photo)

Playing in the boys’ singles U-18 quarter-finals, seventh seed Shanker of CLTA defeated his practice partner Bhicky Sagolshem 6-0, 7-5. Shanker won the first set 6-0 without conceding a single game.

In the second set, both players played good quality tennis and Bhicky was leading 5-3, Shanker came back strongly and took the next three games in a row to close the second set and match 7-5. Top seed Rian Sharma defeated Aryan Jolly of Haryana 6-2, 6-1 without getting much resistance. Sixth seed Shivam Devam of Haryana upset third seed Ashwajit Senjam in a three-setter match.

In the girls’ U-18 singles quarter-finals, fourth seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu of CLTA won from Jasmine Rawat of Haryana 6-7(8), 6-3, 7-5. In another quarter-final match, Vamika Sharma of Delhi upset 11th seed Sidhak Kaur 6-0, 6-3 in straight sets. Vibha and Dhatri also advanced into the semi-finals.