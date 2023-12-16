Ajnala police station clash: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal’s aide arrested

Punjab Police on Friday arrested an aide of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in the case of Ajnala police station clash. Hundreds of supporters of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and clashed with cops before storming into the Ajnala police station to secure the release of a key aide of the hardline. (PTI file)

Ajnala DSP Ripudaman Singh said the accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh of Asa Butter village in Muktsar. “He was produced before a court, which sent him to four-day police custody,” said the Ajnala DSP.

He was booked along with Amritpal Singh and his other associates after they clashed with police after barging into the police station on February 25. Hundreds of supporters of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and clashed with cops before storming into the Ajnala police station to secure the release of a key aide of the hardline.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De outfit, was arrested in April and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He is currently lodged at a jail Assam’s Dibrugarh.