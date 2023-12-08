close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akal Takht jathedar-led delegation seeks permission to meet Rajoana

Akal Takht jathedar-led delegation seeks permission to meet Rajoana

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 08, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Led by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, the delegation will comprise Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has sought the Punjab prisons department’s permission for a high-level delegation to meet Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, lodged in Patiala jail, to pacify him to end his hunger strike.

Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case. (HT File)
Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case. (HT File)

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said letters have been sent to the Punjab director general of prisons and superintendent of the Patiala central jail for an immediate meeting of this high-level delegation with Rajoana.

He said a demand has been sent to the jail administration that considering the seriousness of the hunger strike started by Rajoana, the delegation be immediately given time to meet him.

He is fasting with a demand of withdrawal of the mercy petition filed by the SGPC for commutation of his sentence in 2012. He is enraged over the Union government not taking decision on the petition in the past 11 years. However, the SGPC for now declined his appeal. On the other hand, the Akal Takht had directed him to end the fast after a meeting of Sikh clergy on Wednesday.

