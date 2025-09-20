Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Akal Takht launches website to streamline flood-relief in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 05:46 am IST

Any Punjab resident, regardless of their faith or religion, may register on the website to seek or offer help. The website also provides WhatsApp (+91 8083080840) chat services, along with detailed guidelines on how the platform functions

To streamline and effectively coordinate relief services for flood-hit areas in Punjab, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday officially launched the sarkarekhalsa.org website. He appealed to all organisations, institutions, groups, and individuals engaged in relief work in Punjab to register their services on the platform.

Volunteers on their way to assist in distribution of relief material in flood-affected areas, at Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala, in Amritsar district. (PTI FILE)
The jathedar said that initially, the platform will provide six types of services – field levelling, repair, construction of houses, livestock, medical, and education. Any Punjab resident, regardless of their faith or religion, may register on the website to seek or offer help. Once registered, the information will be verified by designated volunteers of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, and upon verification, tasks will be assigned to organisations offering the required sewa. Individuals willing to serve as volunteers can also register on the platform.

The website also provides WhatsApp (+91 8083080840) chat services, along with detailed guidelines on how the platform functions. Each registered organisation, individual, or business will receive a separate login ID and password to access the portal, report incidents or needs, track services rendered, and update status.

Follow Us On