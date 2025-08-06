Akal Takht panel’s delegate meet: Jathedar Gargaj holding talks with stakeholders for final call

Taking a final call on the plea of the Akal Takht-appointed panel to hold a delegates’ meeting for electing a parallel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president will be a tough decision for acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. Akal Takht acting jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has a tough decision ahead of him. (HT)

The issue will be discussed during a crucial meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, SGPC headquarters on Wednesday.

The panel’s request, originally made to the SGPC, was referred to the Akal Takht, putting the final decision in the jathedar’s hands.

The Akal Takht had on December 2 last year stated that the SAD leadership had lost the moral right to give political patronage to the Sikh Panth because of their “sins”, and appointed a seven-member panel to restructure the party and elect a new president and office-bearers within six months.

However, the Badal camp initiated its own recruitment drive, citing legalities, and once again handed the party reins to Sukhbir, a move termed as a violation of the Takht’s decree.

Showing loyalty to the Badal camp, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former president Kirpal Singh Badungar had also quit the panel.

Now, leaders of the rebel SAD camp, who united under the leadership of the Takht-appointed panel, are apprehending that the Sukhbir camp may pressure the Sikh clergy to alter the December 2 edict of the highest Sikh temporal seat, besides denying the delegate session at the SGPC HQs.

In February, Akal Takht then jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had issued fresh directions to the Takht-appointed panel to start a recruitment drive.

The panel, now having completed its own recruitment, has sought to hold elections at the same venue used by the Badal faction, which it fears may be rejected.

Sources said the jathedar was discussing the issue with different stakeholders to come up with a decision acceptable by both the Badal and rebel camps.

In another development, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains is expected to appear before the Takht during the meeting with an explanation about over the controversial entertainment performance by a singer, organised by the Punjab language department in Srinagar to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.